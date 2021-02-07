Nigerian cryptocurrency: CBN ban Crypto [Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum] trading in Nigeria as China, India, Iran ban crypto-currency trades

Nigerian cryptocurrency ban wey Central Bank of Nigeria [CBN] announce to trading in Crypto [Dogecoin, Bitcoin, Ethereum] no dey new. Yes! e don happun before for oda big kontris around di world.

Nigeria Central Bank on Friday stop banks and financial institutions for di west African nation from dealing in Cryptocurrency or facilitating payment for Cryptocurrency exchange - whether na Cyto coin or Crypto token.

Latest tori be say one financial operator [Providus bank] don suspend virtual payment services and e dey happun just afta di CBN fresh order.

Local media for Nigeria dey report say, dis decision of di central bank [CBN], na because of di warning wey dem receive from United States Federal Bureau of Investigation [FBI], concerning di activities of fraudsters wey dey use cryptocurrencies to bring hundreds of millions of US Dollars wey dey obtain illegally from USA and oda western kontries into Nigeria.

Report say to avoid detection, some wayo pipo dey send millions of dollars to Nigeria through cryptocurrencies and dis don make am difficult for di authorities for both Nigeria and US to trace di illegal money.

As e be so, no be only Nigeria don ban cryptocurrencies.

Some oda Kontriess don take similar decision in di past;

[China] Chinese authorities order Bitcoin exchanges for di capital city to close.

For September 2017, China begin take move to shut down Bitcoin exchanges for di kontri, starting with trading platforms for key cities.

Dem order all Bitcoin exchanges for Beijing and Shanghai to submit plans for end dia operations by 20 September.

Di move follow di Chinese central bank decision to ban initial coin offerings for early September.

Chinese authorities decided to ban digital currencies as part of a plan for reducing di kontri financial risks.

One website set up by di Chinese central bank warn say pipo dey seriously use cryptocurrencies "as tool for criminal activities like money laundering, drug trafficking, smuggling, and illegal fundraising".

[Iran] Authorities ban banks from dealing in crypto-currencies for Iran

For April 2018, Iran central bank ban oda banks from dealing in crypto-currencies, ova concerns say pipo fit use di technology illegally.

Dem say wayo pipo fit turn Bitcoin "into a means for money-laundering and financing terrorism" and "a means for transferring criminals' money".

Iran currency, di rial, fall well-well to all-time low for early April 2018.

Banks, credit institutions and currency exchanges all now gatz to avoid any sale or purchase of digital currencies.

[India] Central bank for India ban crypto-currency trades

For April 2018, India central bank announce di ban on di sale or purchase of crypto-currency.

For di kontri first policy statement for di current fiscal year, di bank tok say di financial institutions can no longer deal with entities wey dey trade in virtual currencies like Bitcoin.

Di Reserve Bank of India (RBI) give di banks three months to end dia exposure to such exchanges.