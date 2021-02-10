CP Muhammad Wakili: Death of Singham, Kano former Police Commissioner na true?

Wia dis foto come from, CP Muhammad Wakili

CP Muhammad Wakili death tori be like pesin wey dem barb hair for im absent o.

Singham wey be CP Muhammad Wakili popular name wen e serve as Police Commissioner for Kano State don deny im death tori .

On Tuesday night 9 February, 2021 tori begin fly upandan say car accident kill Oga Wakili, but efian, nothing like dat happun, according to wetin BBC Pidgin find out.

Wia dis foto come from, Yusuf Yakasai

But inside one interview wit di BBC, retired CP Muhammad Wakili say im dey alive and, in good health and calm.

"I know no where this story come from. I no know wetin be dia motive. I no know wetin dem want to achieve with dis. Pipo dey worried. Dem don dey call me since 11pm to make sure and sabi di truth of di matter," di former police commissioner AKA Singham tok.

[CP Muhammad Wakili] - Singham Profile

CP Muhammad Wakili, na di former Police commissioner for Kano state wey retire in 2019 and di nickname wey Kano pipo give am na 'Singham' wey be crime fighter for one bollywood movie.

E no dey clear when dem born Wakili but e enter Nigeria Police a year after e finish im National Service, before then e bin study Languages and linguistics for University of Maiduguri wia e finish for 1986.

After different trainings, Police commission Wakili as Assistant Superintendent of Police for 1989 and e work for different police commands across di kontri.

Dis na also pesin wey get experience of working for EFCC as na pesin wey serve during Farida Waziri time as di agency oga.