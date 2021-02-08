Wole Soyinka on herdsmen crisis wey dey affect di south west and oda parts of Nigeria
For exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka share im thoughts on the herdsmen crisis wey dey affect di south-west and oda parts of Nigeria.
He also tok about im fears and wetin e tink say goment, leaders fit do so di mata no go lead to serious gbege like civil war for di kontri.
Herdsmen killings: Buhari dey sleep on top bicycle- Wole Soyinka
Di first African to win Nobel Prize don blast di Nigerian president say e never begin handle di matter with im full mind.