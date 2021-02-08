Sunday Igboho latest news: Wetin Wole Soyinka tok about Sunday Adeyemo herdsmen quit notice fight

Wia dis foto come from, BBC/ Sunday Adeyemo Igboho Foundatioon

Nobel Laureate and South West leader for Nigeria Prof Wole Soyinka siddon tok to BBC Pidgin about di herdsmen crisis for di kontri and how di mata dey cause palava.

For di interview, Soyinka also tok about Yoruba activist Sunday Igboho and wetin e feel about di way e dey fight di mata.

Sunday Igboho enta news afta e give herdsmen quit notice for Oyo state say dem dey behind di security palava for di town.

Dis wan be cause tension dia and some pipo bin criticise im action afta violence happun for Igangan for Ibarapa North local goment area for Oyo State afta popular yoruba activist Sunday Igboho and im supporters storm Fulani settlement.

Soyinka wey say e never meet Sunday Igboho before say Sunday Igboho respond to situation wey dey unacceptable in di way e sabi how to.

"Sunday Igboho don respond to situation wey dey unacceptable in di way e sabi to do. Now we see say e dey try to work with odas. Dis na di way dis tins dey happun, Somebodi one day go reach im explosion point and e go say, I no fit take am anymore and e go take action.

Di action fit too much, e fit dey wrong, but wetin mata be say somebody don respond to an unacceptable situation. Any error wey e make, e dey left for di rest of us to correct am by calling am and I know say pipo dey do am, I don dey ontop phone for long, my phone dey hot, meetings dey happun all over di place, up till late yesterday." Prof tok.

Ontop di mata wey make Sunday Igboho to apologise to di Ooni of Ife, Enitan Ogunwusi, wey e bin criticise afta e go pay visit to President Muhammadu Buhari as di mata dey ground, Soyinka say e bin no suppose do so.

"I know say di Ooni of Ife don take beta position ontop di mata, pipo dey forget say ontop dis same mata, di Ooni and I meet, e do me di honour of visiting me to discuss di security situation and we issue joint statement sometime last year wia we warn about how serious di mata be and say make govnors take action