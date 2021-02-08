Lekki toll gate: Repair work don start for di gate as youths threaten to occupy Lekki toll gate

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Last year youths bin protest against police brutality for some parts of Nigeria

Di plan reopening of Lekki toll gate for Lagos state don make make many Nigeria youths to hala afta di state judicial panel wey dey investigate di shooting incident wey happun dia give di company wey dey manage di place green light to take control.

On Monday 8 February officials of Lekki Concession Company for Lagos show face for di toll gate area.

BBC Pidgin reporter wey bin dey ground for Lekki toll gate say at least six LCC officials bin dey dia dey do repair work for di gate, but dem neva begin collect tolls.

Tori be say since di October 2020 Lekki shooting incident dem stop to collect money for dia sake of di katakata wey bin happun.

But many pipo dey vex well-well for dis move wey di Judicial panel take onto say dem neva reveal information on dia findings on di Lekki toll gate incident wey happun last year.

Wetin happun for Lekki Toll gate?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, The Lekki toll gate is now free for vehicles to pass through

Di shooting for Nigeria during di protest last year for October 2020 against police brutality for Lekki toll gate wey be di commercial hub for Lagos, don lead to condemnation across di world.

But beyond di fact say gunshots were fired, little agreement dey between di protesters and di security forces ova wetin exactly happun dat night.

Hope bin dey say di judicial inquiry set up to look into di events for Lekki as well as di wider issue of police brutality go bring some clarity. But dat no be di koko of wetin don happun so far.

For various panel sittings and inside press statement, di army present one BBC report of di Lekki shooting to corroborate dia position say dem fire into di air and not at protesters.

BBC Pidgin reporter Damilola Banjo for her report, only describe wetin she witness for di protest ground wia she bin dey report live. Banjo, wey comot for di scene about 25 minutes afta di sojas arrive, say:

"Before we comot di scene, dem [military] bin dey shoot into di air and while we bin dey try to find safe cover, I see one young man wey look like say e dey struggle for breath.

"I think wetin fit don cause dis situation fit be di sudden shock of di sporadic shooting from di military and of course di environment bin dey tense.

"Di shooting continue for about 20 minutes and we lie on our chests come move away from di crowd because of di high risk of stampede. My editor approach one of di soldiers to identify us as journalists before dem allow us pass safely. We only fit do that after about 20- 25 minutes of continuous shooting.''

Wetin di youths tok about di reopening of di tollgate?

Some youths dey threaten to do fresh protest for Lekki toll gate afta di state Judicial panel of inquiry wey dey investigate di Lekki shooting incident give LCC go ahead to take control of di gate.

Dem dey use di #OccupyLekkiTollGate to take tok dia mind for social mind.

Ogbonge musician Peter Okoye na one of di pipo wey criticise di move.

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Okoye Twitter

DJ switch wey bin dey on ground wey di shooting incident happun for di toll gate also blast di goment.

Wia dis foto come from, DJ Switch Twitter

According to some informate wey we see for Twitter di youths dey plan to protest 7 am on Saturday, February 13, 2020.

