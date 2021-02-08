CBN bans cryptocurrency: Bitcoin jump to $44,000 dollars afta Tesla oga Elon Musk invest for di digital currency

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di price of Bitcoin don increase by more than ten percent afta electric car manufacturer, Tesla, say im invest one- point- five- billion dollars for di digital currency last month.

Following dis announement, Bitcoin jump to a record $44,000) dollars.

Since di beginning of di year, Bitcon don dey up about fifty percent. Di value of other cryptocurrencies like ethereum and XRP also don increase.

Cryptocurrency become big deal for Nigeria afta di Central Bank release statement say bank accounts of Nigerians wey dey involved with cryptocurrency trading dey at risk.

Di Apex bank also fire reminder letter give financial institutions to immediately close accounts of dia customers wey do trade in cryptocurrency like Dogecoin, Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Di issue don generate plenty reactions for social media as some pipo dey tok say na means to frustrate Nigerians wey dey hustle, others no even understand wetin dey happun and some others think say na good development for goment.

To clear di air, di Central Bank of Nigeria explain why dem place restrictions on di use of cryptocurrencies for all banks wey dey di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For inside on statement wey di Acting Director , Corporate Communications Osita Nwanisobi sign on Sunday evening, di Apex bank for Nigeria say dem don already forbid all commercial banks wey dey di kontri from trading or transacting wit it since 2017.

Di CBN mention say some oda kontries like China, Canada, Taiwan, Indonesia, Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, Bolivia, Kyrgyzstan, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Iran, Bangladesh, Nepal and Cambodia, don also ban cryptocurrenecy trading sake of say dem fit dey use am for financing terrorist, launder money and do some kain bad things.

Di statement also say dat di fact dat na unregulated and unlicensed entities dey issue cryptocurrenciees sef make am no dey in line wit di CBN mandates as dem write am from inside di CBN Act (2007) as entity wey fit issue legal tender for Nigeria.

Di CBN say di name and nature of cryptocurrencies sef dey suggest dat di patrons and di users like to dey hide face and wonder why an entity go dey hide face if di kain business wey dem dey do dey legal.