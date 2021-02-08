BBC Pidgin Exclusive: 'Make we stop to dey look di mata (herdsmen crisis) as security issue but as economic issue - Adamu Garba

Wetin we call dis foto, BBC Pidgin Exclusive wit Adamu Garba

One of Nigeria former presidential aspirant Adamu Garba tok say to solve di issue of herdsmen crisis, make di federal goment establish ranching as ansa.

Garba wey be IT expert follow share im thoughts on why im feel say wetin di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) do to cancel cryptocurrency for di kontri fit be di right move.

For exclusive interview with BBC Pidgin, self-described digital transformer tok say even as pipo dey drag Fulani pipo up and down sake of say na dem dey rear cattle and pipo dey blame dem for katakata inside di kontri, im say di tribe dey respect di law pass anybody.

'No tribe wey respect law pass Fulani. Many attack wey dem dey do na reaction (to tins)'