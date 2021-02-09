Gorilla glue spray: Girl wey use 'gorilla glue spray adhesive' instead of real hair spray to gel her hair, Tessica Brown say 15 times washing, hospital visit no gree wash di glue comot

Wia dis foto come from, TESSICA BROWN/GETTY

One Louisiana woman land hospital for medical treatment afta she mistakenly use one adhesive spray "Gorilla Glue spray adhesive" for her hair instead of normal hair spray.

Tessica Brown hair trouble go viral for early February afta she reveal say she dey carry di same hair style for about one month, no be say she like am but because she change her usual Got2b Glued spray wit di industrial-strength glue wen her glue spray finish wey be bad idea.

"My hair, e no dey move. You hear wetin I dey tok? e no dey move, I don wash my hair for 15 times, but e no move." She tok for Instagram.

According to Gorilla Glue website, di glue na 100% waterproof and dem dey usually use am to fix bathroom tiles, wood flooring and decking. Na acetone or isopropyl alcohol fit remove am.

Wen di company hear wetin Madam Brown dey go through, dem send her message through Twitter say dem dey sorry to hear wetin happun to her.

On Saturday, Brown, wey pipo sabi on Instagram as @im_d_ollady, put foto on her instagram page to update her followers. She post fotos of wen she go St. Bernard Parish Hospital for Chalmette, Louisiana to try remove di product.

Afta she return from hospital, she thank everybody wey dey on her case and say make dem continue dey pray for her to get through dis and make she fit keep her hair.

Wetin Gorilla Glue Company tok?

Gorilla Glue say madam Tessica issue na unique situation and di product she use "no be for hair as e dey considered permanent."

Di company say dem dey sorry to hear about her incident, dem dey happy say she dey get treatment and dem wish her di best.

Dem say, "Hi there, we dey sorry to learn about your experience! We no recommend using our products for hair as e dey considered permanent," di message read. "You fit try soak di affected area inside warm, soapy water or rub alcohol to di area."

Gorilla Glue say di spray adhesive na for crafting - no be for hair.

Di Cincinnati company advise consumers to dey always read di warning labels for dia products.

Dem advise make she try soak di affected area inside warm, soapy water or rub alcohol to di area."

GG say di spray adhesive na for mounting things to surfaces like paper, cardboard, wood, laminate and fabric.

Wetin be di situation now?

Wia dis foto come from, im_d_ollady

According to TMZ news, di TikToker wey put Gorilla Glue inside her hair still dey live wit her condition, di solution wey di company give no dey work and she dey consider to carry di case go court.

Sources wey dey familiar wit di situation tell TMZ say, Tessica spend 22 hours for hospital and nurses dey shocked. Dem say healthcare workers put acetone for di back of her head, but e only burn her scalp and make di glue soft before e hard again.

Tessica don already dey gada crowdfunding for her medical bills ... a GoFundMe wey don raise about $9,000 and still counting.

GG tok say all dia products dey considered permanent and dem write am for di packaging too but we hear say Tessica feel say e dey okay because di product say multi-use.

Wetin be dis Gorilla Glue Spray Adhesive?

Gorilla Spray Adhesive na heavy duty, multi-purpose and easy to use.