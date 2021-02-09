Ajayi Folasade: Nigerian mother wey enrol for Ilorin Grammar school to further her education dey ginger pipo

Wia dis foto come from, ILORIN GRAMMAR SCHOOL

Di tori of one Nigerian woman, Ajayi Folasade wey decide to further her education afta she complete her primary education for adult school for Ilorin, Kwara state, North Central Nigeria dey ginger pipo.

Di woman enrol herself for Ilorin Grammar School afta she visit di State Ministry of Education to tell dem her intention to further her education.

Principal of di school Alhaji Abdulrahman Zubair Akyede wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say contrary to reports wey dey fly for social media say she be 50 years old and she dey J.S.S.2, Oga Akyede say Madam Ajayi Folashade na about 38 years old and na J.SS.1 she dey.

Di principal say she be di oldest student dem don ever get for di school. He add join say wen di ministry of education direct her to di school, dem no fit reject am as dem see her willingness to learn.

She carry her Primary School Certificate wey she collect from di adult school come, dem dey reason to put her for J.S.S 2 but she no pass di examination dem set for her, he add.

According to di principal, na last week she join di school, di other students no dey give her any problem.

He add join say di education na free as she no dey pay any money. Dem also support her wit school uniform.

However for inside one interview wey Madam Ajayi grant Just Event Online TV, she tok say she be 50 year old and she dey go school because na her dream to become classroom teacher.