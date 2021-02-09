BVN with NIN: FG get plans to replace Bank Verification Number with National Identity own? See wetin we find out

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@DrIsaPantami

Di Nigerian goment neva initiate any process to replace di Bank Verification Number (BVN) wit di National Identity Number (NIN).

Dis na wetin di tok-tok pesin for di Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, Uwa Suleiman tell BBC Pidgin as she dey react tori wey di waka around say goment get plan to replace BVN wit NIN.

Local tori for Nigeria dey report say di Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami afta e monitor different enrolment centres for Nigeria bin say FG get plans to use NIN to replace BVN.

But madam Uwa say no be wetin di minister mean be dat as di minister.

She say di minister bin dey only tok about how powerful di NIN registration be and how di security feature dey 99.9 percent .

Wetin Pantami tok?

Minister Pantami on Monday bin go visit di various NIN registration centres for Nigeria to torchlight di work wey dem dey do.

Di minister also visit di various telecommunications company wey don get license to start to register pipo for NIN to epp reduce di pressure for di various goment centres.

Na during di inspection e address di press.

"Wetin I don see dey really encouraging, becos for all di centres wey I don see, we allow all our citizens and enrollee to come in nobody tok bad tin, dem only tok positive tin and we give dem chance. Dis na encouragement for all of us, however room for improvement dey."

"BVN dey applicable to those wey get account number only but NIN na for every citizen and legal resident for di kontri. So dis na to show you say na di primary database wey every institution suppose make reference to dat is why wen e come to data protection regulation, we dey for front for Africa today. E tok.

Dis one dey come as Nigeria goment bin extend di deadline for subscribers to take register dia National Identification Number (NIN) for dia phone.

Goment give three weeks extension for subscribers wey get NIN and six weeks for those wey no get to update afta pipo para say di 30 December deadline bin no work.

Dem tok dis one for inside one statement wey di Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy release on Monday December 21 say:

"Based on di endorsement of di Federal goment of Nigeria, e go be

"Three (3) weeks extension for subscribers wit NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 19th January, 2021; and

"Six (6) weeks extension for subscribers without NIN from 30th December, 2020 to 9th February, 2021."

Dis dey follow di order wey Nigerian Communication Commission (NNC) give for evribodi wey dey use SIM cards to validate dia registration by linking dia NIN.