Destiny Etiko: Nollywood actress don tok how she buy her car wey dey cause plenti tok for social media

Wia dis foto come from, Destiny Etiko Instagram

Nigeria Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko don reveal how she get her Prado SUV car afta tori begin fly up and down say na one married man give her di car as gift.

For one Instagram live video on Monday di actress deny all di rumour about her new Prado car wey she just tear rubber.

"I love land cruiser, Prado, I buy am wit my money". na wetin di Nollywood actress tok.

"I no even get time for myself, e no get day wey I no dey work and I dey make good money". na wetin she add put.

Dis na di second time wey di Nollywood actress Destiny dey address di mata about her car for social media .Tori be say for some days now na her gist full pipo mouth afta she post video of her new car for social media.

Na so tori begin fly up and down say di car gift na one rich man dash her something wey she don constantly deny.

She also tok about di man wey many pipo dey claim say dash her di car.

''Make una leave di innocent man alone oh, somebody wey I neva meet wey get beautiful family''.