Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards: Emmaunuella, Ikorodu Bois, and Elsa Majimbo dey part 2021 nominees

Wetin we call dis foto, Emmanuella and Ikorodu Bois

Di ogbonge awards wey dem dey call di Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards (KCA) don drop dia 2021 nominees list and may fans dey go gaga.

Dis year nominees get pipo like Ikorodu Bois, Emmanuella, Elsa Majimbo, Bonang Matheba, Mo Salah, Master KG plus GhettoKids and more. Di competition dey tough for di Favourite African Social Media Star award wey some veterans and some fresh face wey ginger pipo all ova di world.

Actor, comedian, Saturday Night Live legend — and Kids' Choice Award winner! — Kenan Thompson, na di host of di show wey go shele on Monday March 15.

From now now, fans fit cast votes for Twitter and at KidsChoiceAwards.com, and for Screens Up app wey dey work for iPad, iPhone, and Android devices for di U.S.

African celebrities plus fans go dey ready wella to vote for "Favourite African Act" and di "Favourite African Social Media Star" categories.

Nigerian stars na im take over for di "Favourite African Social Media Star" part wey get Ikorodu Bois and Emmanuella as nominees from di kontri, den dem come get Elsa Majimbo from Kenya plus Ghetto Kids, Bonang and Wian Van den Berg.

For di "Favourite Africa Act" category, dem get South African national rugby team captain Siya Kolisi, Zozibini Tunzi and Emmy-nominated South African actress Thuso Mbedu, den football sports star Mo Salah from Egypt and Sadio Mane from Senegal and den Ugandan singer Sheebah.