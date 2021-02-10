Covid-19: Ghana parliament shut down afta 17 MPS, 151 staff catch coronavirus

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana parliament go suspend sittings for three weeks sake of di increasing coronavirus cases among lawmakers and staff.

Di Speaker Alban Bagbin wey give dis announcement on Tuesday say di number of MPs wey don catch di virus don reach 17 while that of staff don increase to 151.to 151.

Speaker Bagbin say sittings go resume on March 2.

But he tok say parliament appointments committee from February 10 go continue wit di scheduled vetting of cabinet nominees of President Nana Akufo-Addo, wey win re-election for December.

Lawmakers and staff go need to resubmit themselves to testing two weeks from Wednesday, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation report.

Rise in di cases of coronavirus last week bin don force parliament to reduce dia sittings to Tuesdays and Thursdays, with entry only permitted to MPs and staff wey dey needed for di business of those days.