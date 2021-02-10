End sars: Court order CBN to unfreeze 20 End sars protesters accounts

One federal high court for Abuja don ask di Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unfreeze di bank accounts of 20 #EndSARS protesters.

Di judge, Ahmed Mohammed, give di order on Wednesday afta lawyer to di CBN and di legal representative of di protesters agree to end di case.

Di CBN bin freeze di bank accounts afta di #EndSARS campaign wey shake di kontri.Reports say CBN bin obtain order for November 2020, from di court to freeze di accounts wey dey some commercial banks.

Wetin happun for court on Wednesday?

Justice Ahmed Mohammed give di order afta di lawyer to CBN, Mr Michael Aondoakaa (SAN) withdraw di case.

Wen Wednesday, Aondoakaa tell di court say e don discuss with lawyer to di defendants and in the spirit of reconciliation, im client dey withdraw di suit.

Justice Mohammed, inside di short ruling, strike out di suit afta di application for e withdrawal.

Di apex bankbin file ex parte application on Oct. 20, 2020 to ask di court to freeze di accounts of di respondents and Justice Ahmed Mohammed bin grant am.

Dem address di court order to di head offices of Access Bank, Fidelity Bank, First Bank Nigeria, Guaranty Trust Bank, United Bank of Africa, and Zenith Bank.

Some of di accounts dem bin freeze na dat of Bolatito Oduala, Chima Ibebunjoh, Mary Kpengwa, Saadat Bibi, Bassey Israel and Wisdom Obi.

Odas be Nicholas Osazele, Ebere Idibie, Akintomide Yusuf, Uhuo Promise and Mosopefoluwa Odeseye.