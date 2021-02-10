Sunday Igboho news: Nigeria government freeze Sunday Adeyemo accounts? See wetin we find out

Wia dis foto come from, SUNDAY IGBOHO

Some local media dey report tori say goment don freeze di accounts of Sunday Adeyemo, AKA Sunday Igboho, Yoruba activist for di south west of Nigeria sake of im campaigns against killer-herdsmen for di South West.

Sunday Igboho enta news afta e give herdsmen quit notice for Oyo state say dem dey behind di security palava for di town.

BBC Yoruba bin follow one pesin for Igboho camp tok to find out if true-true goment freeze im account.

One of di activist staff members wey speak as anonymous say truth no dey di tori, say na big fat lie.

"Na lie because all Chief accounts dey work normally as at dis morning"

"A lot of pipo wey call themselves journalists' dey write wetin dia eyes no see because of wetin dem wan chop."

Sunday Igboho enta news wen e bin give herdsmen for Oyo State, wey be im home state seven days deadline to leave di state on top accuse of Kidnap, rape and killings of farmers and pipo for di state.

Afta e carry di campaign to pursue di herdsmen from yoruba land enta Ogun State, di mata cos tok-tok as some pipo negin dey ask for caution on all sides.

Sunday Igboho action come di same period wen Ondo state goment bin give ultimatum to herders wey dey stay for di state forest reserves without permission to pack and go.

Nigeria presidency bin caution Ondo state goment and di leaders of di Fulani communities for di state ontop di mata too.

Soyinka wey say e never meet Sunday Igboho before say Sunday Igboho respond to situation wey dey unacceptable in di way e sabi how to.

Meanwhile Nobel Laureate and ogbonge south west leader Wole Soyinka wey also chook mouth for di mata say:

"Sunday Igboho don respond to situation wey dey unacceptable in di way e sabi to do. Now we see say e dey try to work with odas. Dis na di way dis tins dey happun, Somebodi one day go reach im explosion point and e go say, I no fit take am anymore and e go take action.