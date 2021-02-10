Framing Britney Spears: Wetin her documentary reveal as she dey fight for freedom

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Britney Spears don start to dey trend again for social media afta her documentary wey she do with The New York Times wey dem call Framing Britney Spears.

Dis documentary really show wetin cause her public breakdown for 2007 wey cause am to shave her hair and also bash one car with umbrella.

E also enta di mata of di media bin treat her as per paparazzi, and also di mata of her conservatorship.

Na for November last year, she lose legal battle to comot her papa as conservator afta 12 years wey im don dey run her life.

Her career

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Britney Spears start her career for di Disney Channel show, Mickey Mouse club at di age of 11 wey she bin do with Christiana Aguilera , Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Afta di show tori be say she comot from Hollywood to go attend High school for Loiusiana. She tok for di interview say she bin pla basketball for school.

Afta dat one, she comot with hit single, One More time and di documentary tok say she bin start to dey promote di song for inside shopping malls dem.

She go on to release nine studio albums and one Las Vegas residency wey dem say dey super successful despite her public breakdown, relationship breakup and court order wey say make anoda pesin dey in control of her life (conservator) on top say she dey "incompetent".

Her relationship with Justin Timberlake

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

At di beginning of Britney Spears career for 1999, na im she start to dey date fellow Mickey Mouse star Justin Timberlake.

Di relationship pack up for 2002 and na dat time according to di documentary one Maryland first lady bin tok fsay she go fit shoot Britney Spears on top tori say she cheat on JT.

Di mata according to di documentary no reduce, when for di video of "Cry Me A River", JT cast pesin wey resemble Britney to spread di message.

Even use am brag for interview say im bin knack di singer.

Her papa

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Jamie Spears, her papa don dey run her life since 2008

Kim Kaiman, di senior director of marketing for Jive Records during Britney's rise tok say im no too see di papa, Jamie Spears wen she bin dey blow for di beginning.

She say, di only tin di papa bin follow am tok na say, "My daughter go rich sotay she go buy me boat."

Dem tok for di documentary say her parents bin spend evritin she bin get to boost dia pikin career.

Bu while Lynne di mama bin dey enta New York every once in a while to make sure sa Britney blow, her papa no too show face.

However e come back for 2007/08 wen tori be say Spears bin get mental kasala to take ova her life as conservator.

#FreeBritney

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, #FreeBritney protesters gada for where dem dey do her 2020 trial

Di documentary how how di podcast Britney's Gram bin make di hashtag #FreeBritney afta tori bin land say dem cari Britney lock for inside mental health facility afta she cancel her second Vegas residency.

Di documentary tok say her brother Bryan bin even comot to tok she always bin wan comot from di conservatorship.

One lawyer Adam Streisand wey tok say Spears bin want am to represent her for di first conservatorship hearing tok say she bin want pesin wey dey independent and professional to dey in charge of am and her estate.

Im say she bin yell am "I no want my papa to be my conservator."

One of di lawyers wey bin dey Jamie Spears team for di 2020 case to keep am as conservator, Vivian Thoreen tok say e dey rare to see conservative wey don successfully comot conservator ship.

Na for November 2020, she lose legal battle to comot her papa as conservator afta 12 years wey im don dey run her life.

2007 Meltdown

Di documentary reveal say wetin cause di 2007 breakdown wey make di musician cut her hair and bash paparazzi car bin come tey-tey.

Dis mata follow her divorce from Kevin Federline wey she lose custody of her two pikin even though she bin get frequent visits with dem.

According to di documentary, how paparazzi bin dey treat he before dat time in make am scared to even come outside even as dem bin label am say she be bad mama.

Di documentary reveal say pictures of am during dis period bin dey go for one million dollars wacth.