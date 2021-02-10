Rock n Roll Hall of fame nominations: Fela Kuti, Mary J. Blige get nomination for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Fela Kuti; 15 October 1938 - 2 August 1997

Nigerian Afrobeats Legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti don receive nomination to dey part of di Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Di joinbodi wey dey run a museum to celebrate music announce dis one from dia list of nominees for dia social media on Wednesday.

According to tori, dis go be di most diverse group of nominations for di Rock Hall history as out of di 16 acts dem bin nominate, seven of dem get women inside.

Previous inductees,, include Janet Jackson and Whitney Houston wey get di induction afta she die for 2020.

If Fela Kuti get inducted, im go be di first Nigerian wey go enta di Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Dii oda nominees for di list include:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go's

Iron Maiden

JAY-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

Di Hall of Fame say dem go announce di inductees into di hall of fame by May, 2021.

To dey eligible for nomination, di artist first commercial record, go ned to di comot at least 25 years before di year of nomination.

Dem dey pick nominees by sending ballots to one international voting bodi wey get mor than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of di music community.

Dem dey check di artist influence for oda musicians, how long and how far in career reach and di actual body of work.