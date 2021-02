"Ghana election petition": Supreme Court rule on John Mahama [NDC] petition for EC Boss Jean Mensa to testify

Wetin we call dis foto, Supreme Court of Ghana, Accra

Di Ghana Supreme Court don rule say dem no go force di Chairperson of di Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa to testify for di ongoing election petition wey dey challenge di results of di December election.

Dis na as di lawyers for former President John Mahama of National Democratic [NDC] bin want am make she testify to help shed light on top some of di alleged wuruwuru wey bin happun for di 7 December 2020 election.

According to di Supreme court, di rules wey dey guide di petition no allow dem to force di witness of di respondent or di defender make dem testify.

Dem come add say di burden of proof dey for di head of di petitioner, former President John Mahama wey don already cari three witnesses to testify.

Wia dis foto come from, Johnn Mahama Wetin we call dis foto, John Mahama (left) and Jean Mensa (right) just before de election

Na on Tuesday, a lawyer for Jean Mensa tok say she no go testify as witness even afta she submit statement give di court.

Oga Mahama lawyers sat den dey explore di option of weda dem go subpoena am to testify.

Dis na as di court don ask all di parties for di case make dem finish dia closing arguments by Thursday.

Di opposition candidate, John Mahama bin file a petition say make di Supreme Court annul di 7 December elections on top say dem no believe any of di candidates get pass 50% of di valid to be called winner.