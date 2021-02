Chinese New Year: "Happy Chinese new year 2021" - See five tins you fit no sabi about di holiday

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Chinese New Year na di day Chinese dey celebrate dia Lunar new year for February 12, 2021 and dis na dia biggest holiday.

China dey arrange dia own calendar year according to di moon (Lunar calendar) and dem get correct celebrations even as go slow dey plenti as pipo dey try go to dia village to celebrate.

Di new year dey start with di new moon between Jan 21 and Feb 20.

See some tins wey you fit no know

[Chinese New Year] - 2021 na di year of di Ox

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

For Chinese tradition, dem name each year afta one of di 12 animals wey dey feature for di Chinese zodiac: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog and Pig.

So di animals get every year wey dem go dedicate to am once every 12 years for one circle. Year 2020 na di beginning of anoda 12-year cycle.

Dem believe say pipo wey dem born fo di year of di ox dey devoted to work and also dey very morally upright but dem be bad communicators.

[Chinese New Year] - How Chinese dey take celebrate new year

Wetin we call dis foto, Adults dey usually dey collect money for inside red envelopes

Before di festivities start, pipo go clean dia house well to make dem ready for di celebrations.

Den wen di New Year Day come, di tradition be say dem no dey hold broom make dem for no sweep di goodluck wey dey come for di new year comot from di door.

Di festivities dey last for two weeks. Dem go finish am with special lantern festival wey go mark di end of di new year celebration period.

[Chinese New Year] - Wetin Covid 19 don change for di year?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Chinese New Year for Wuhan dis year dey low key

Normally businesses and schools for don close make pipo go visit dia family to spend di new year.

However goment for China dey try to reduce di number of pipo wey go travel dis year sake of di covid-19 pandemic,

[Chinese New Year] - Wetin be di believe behind some of di celebrations

Dis na di period wey children dey cash out bad-bad on top say adults dey usually give dem money for inside red envelopes.

Dem dey also light fireworks on top say dem believe say di light and sound go make fear catch evil spirits, make dem run away for di coming months. E fit work for Covid-19?

[Chinese New Year] - Oda Kontris wey dey celebrate Chinese new year

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Singapore dey do thins lowkey as dem dey chop for house

No be only for China dem dey celebrate di new year, Korea sef dey join for di celebration for wetin dem dey call di Seollal festival.

For di event dem go wear dia traditional clothes (hanbok) go meet dia grandparents to greet dem.

Dem dey chop rice cakes traditionally in hopes say dem go get good luck.