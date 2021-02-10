"Video of four men wey rape Benue girl" for central Nigeria spark cry for justice

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Di two-minutes video of four men wey gang rape one young girl for Obi Local Goment area of Benue state don make pipo to demand for justice.

Tori be say di young girl wey dey around 18 years bin dey go visit her sister for Itakpa-Ito wen four men way-lay her for road , drag her into one room and rape her one afta di oda why dem make video and laugh.

For di video, di girl struggle wit dem sotey she come tire-and just lie for dia make di boys dem do wetin dem want.

Meanwhile, di boys video dia penis to di point of penetration and den, den show how dem rape her and how she cry in pain.

Di police tok tok pesin, Catherine Anene, January 24, 2021 around 7.30pm and dat becos of di pain wey di face, dem gatz rush her to hospital for treatment but dat dem don discharge am.

Boys dodge as police hunt dem

Na painful experience to face rape but e even worse if dem do video of di ugly memory for pipo to watch.

Ogbonge Benue Activist, Ukan Kurugh say di video bin break im heart wen e watch am and e go go all out to fight for justice for di girl

E also call on di govnor to shaperly tell di local goment chaimo of di state to produce di boys dem as members of di community dey try kill di mata.

E say di parents of di boys dem di make di mata difficult for police sake of say dem dey try shield di boys dem.

Di govnor, Samuel Ortom shaperly order di police to investigate di mata and make sure say dem catch di boys dem.

Wia dis foto come from, Daniel Semeniworima Wetin we call dis foto, (File image)

Di police in response to goment directive announce say dem don catch one of di boys dem and dem dey look for di oda boys dem to arrest.

Di governor for statement say e dey barbaric and inhuman for anybody to do dat kain tin to anoda pesin.

E say dem gatz arrest and take di boys dem to court so dat dia case go serve as lesson to odas.

Di govnor also order di chairman of di obi local goment and all di council and traditional leaders to joinbodi wit police to catch di boys dem.