"Federal Government" 'Vehicle Finance Scheme for Nigerians' - How to benefit, eviritin to know

Wia dis foto come from, @innosonvehicles

Nigeria goment don announce plans to launch one new scheme wey go help kontri pipo buy new cars.

Dem call di scheme Vehicle Finance scheme and na part of di five point comprehensive programme of di National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP).

Dia plan na to promote local production of vehicles and dia parts.

Dis new scheme according to di National Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, na for pipo wit sustainable source of income to dey able to acquire di car of dia choice.

But first dem go deposit 10% of di total cost of di car and spread di remaining payment within a couple of years.

Na so Oga Aliyu tok for one interview wit tori pipo News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) wey e do for Abuja.

How di vehicle finance scheme go work?

Oga Aliyu don explain how di vehicle finance scheme for Nigeria go work.

Dem say di NADDC dey work on Vehicle Finance Scheme wey go enable Nigerians to easily own and drive technologically advanced brand new cars.

"We don go far wit our discussion wit some commercial banks, and as soon as we receive di necessary approvals, we go start di programme. na so Oga Aliyu tok

"We get proposal wey we don work on e dey in front of our superiors and once dem give us di go ahead, we go start di project because we don already set aside di money for am. Na wetin im add put.

Oga Aliyu say di council dey work wit both local and international companies to set up assembly and production plants for Nigeria, di agency through dia Research and Development (R&D), presently dey work on blueprint of two brands of vehicles wey go dey of value to di Nigerian economy.

Wia dis foto come from, @innosonvehicles

E say although di price of brand new cars dey a bit high, e dey more comfortable and far cheaper to maintain.

Di NADDC boss say, "No be we go produce these vehicles, but we go work closely with investors and oda stakeholders for di sector to make sure say we give dem di necessary support.

We dey build one ogbonge ecosystem to allow us to produce cars for Nigeria and create jobs for our youths.

Who fit benefit from di Vehicle finance scheme

According to am di targeted beneficiaries na any Nigerian wey fit prove say dem get sustainable income, whether you dey work for civil service, or for di private sector or you dey do your own business.

"E go cover all di cars wey dem dey produce for Nigeria wey get maintenance infrastructure wey dey available locally.