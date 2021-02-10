Cameroon Youth Day: President Paul Biya say CHAN kam as oxygen for Corona time

Wetin we call dis foto, Cameroon President, Paul Biya

President Paul Biya of Cameroon tell young pipo say as youth day kam afta successful African Nations Championship, we e give Cameroon and oda young pipo for African sports, cultural festival and entertainment.

Di President say dis one ahead of di Youth Day wey dem dey celebrate on 11 February for di kontri.

Mr Biya say 2021 start well with CHAN and say e serve laik oxygen for young pipo and e hope say 2022 go bi anoda time for give entertainment for youths.

E follow tok say di kontri prepare well for de two competitions even wit de tough economic times and make deh preserve de infrastructure as e call on football authorities put peace for dia organization so dat football go fit play well and give hope for youths.

Here be some oda key tins President Paul Biya say for e Youth Day speech:

Crisis for kontri

"Peace na condition for progress but de peace get k-leg wit crisis for North, Northwest and Southwest and East insecurity dey".

President Biya hail young soldiers weh deh di defend kontri for bring peace.

Also vigilante groups weh deh di help kontri.

National unity

Di president say some youths di rally behind demons of hatred, from outside kontri and say dis kana youths bi anti model and no di contribute for build prosperous kontri.

Im say di kontri finish for put democratic institutions for bring change, councils and regional bodies na for youths for get dia opportunity for decision making.

Youth support programmes

Mr Biya say special youth three year programme dey for youths make goment put in place de programmes for give employment for youths, say de plan cost 15 billion francs for 5500 projects, to benefit 16,000 youths for pilot villages.

Nation Building