Femi-Fani Kayode: FFK don join APC? See wetin Yahaya Bello and odas tok

One recent video of wia di Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello say di former Nigeria Aviation Minister wey be strong member of di opposition party, di Peoples Democratic Party don join di ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC) don make some Nigerians dey para for social media wit di hashtag #GetOutFFK.

Governor Yahaya Bello afta im go revalidate im All Progress Congress Membership for im home kontri Agassa, for Okene Local Government Area, Kogi state tell tori pipo say to welcome Fani-Kayode to di APC na one of im work as di head of di mobilization committee for di party membership registration and revalidation.

He say "Our brother and friend, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, don join our party in good faith. He dey join our party to come add im own positive energy and make contributions to ensure say APC na party to beat."

"Remember, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode na foundation member of di All Progressives Congress but e comot sake of misunderstanding… Now he don decide to join our party, he approach me and by di mandate wey our party give me, I must not segregate," the governor tok.

One of di media aide to di governor confam to BBC Pidgin say di video na true as e happun on di 9th of February, one day afta di PDP stalwart Chief Femi Fani-Kayode meet wit di Nat. Chairman of the APC, Gov. Mai Buni of Yobe state & Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi state.

Wetin Fani-Kayode tok?

We neva reach oga Kayode to confam if wetin di governor tok na true but im don tok about di mata for im verified Twitter handle say "I neva comot from di PDP."

E no tey afta Fani-Kayode meet wit di Govnor of Yobe State and Chairman of APC Mai Buni, tori begin run viral for social media say oga Kayode wey currently be PDP member don join APC again.

But on Wednesday, FFK post anoda set of pictures for im verified social media platform wia e tok about one meeting im hold wit former President Goodluck Jonathan wey be chief for Nigeria main opposition Peoples Democratic Party.

He say "I go advise Nigerians to be very careful about fake quotations wey pipo dey claim say na me tok concerning oda political leaders inside di kontri.

If you no read am on my verified twitter handle or my verified Facebook page den I no ever "NEVER" tok am. Period."

Di former Aviation Minister drop dis words of caution just afta tori begin fly upandan say im [FFK] don re-join Nigeria ruling All Progressives Congress [APC]

#FFKGetOut begin trend for Nigeria Twitter as Nigerians enta social media to reveal how oga Kayode take rubbish di party and im members before wit im posts, interviews and statements.

Some APC leaders and members don tok say e no dey welcomed to di party sake of some of di fabricated stories, insulted, damage and distorted information e don tok about di party and dia leaders.

Director-General of di Progressive Governors' Forum Salihu Moh. Lukman kick against any attempt to admit oga Kayode to di party as e go dey against di values of di party.

Femi Fani-Kayode na 59 year old Nigerian politician, essayist, poet and lawyer. Fani-Kayode don comot PDP two times in di past to join APC.