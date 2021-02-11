Bauchi flogging video: Police dey find guys wey beat young girls koboko inside viral video

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Di video wey start to dey circulate on social media on Wednesday show some guys for Bauchi state wey dey northern Nigeria as dem dey give 10 strokes of cane each to some girls before dem come use razor blade cut dia hair.

Inside di video, di guys dey ask each of di girls wey dia number reach eight to kneel down before dem use koboko, horse whip waya dem for body even as dem dey abuse dem.

For di video, wey di guys speak in Hausa, on guy dey helep dem count as dem dey flog dem inside one uncompleted building and any lady wey put hand dem go repeat dat stroke.

As di ladies dey hala, 'wayo Allah wey mean - oh God, abeg'. As one guy dey hala say 'Zan sare yarinya' wey mean say "I go cut any girl wey do stubborn head".

Wetin police tok?

Tok tok pesin for Bauchi Police Command DSP Ahmed Mohammed tell BBC say dem dey aware of di video and don already hear from di ladies side regarding di incident and dem dey investigate wetin happun.

For anoda statement wey di police release, dem tok say, wetin happun na serious case of human abuse and dem no go take am lightly.

"Apart from flogging and use of abusive words on di ladies, dem also use razor blade to cut dia hair as dem continue to harass dem."

Di video dey cause discussion across northern Nigeria wia many pipo believe say police suppose find di guys sharpaly and arrest dem for wetin dem do.

Abu Sani wey be social commentator for Kano state wey also dey northern Nigeria say if police no find and arrest di guys, wetin happun fit give some odas confidence to do di same.