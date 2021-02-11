Shakiro, Camerooon 'transgender' dey prison - See wetin fit happun next

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@Shakiro237

Shakiro and e kombi don spend dia second night for prison, afta gendarmes for Nkouloulou bi accuse dem of homosexuality arrest and send dem to detention.

Shakiro bi dey court of First Instance Bonanjo Wednesday February 10.

Barrister Richard Tamfu, Human Rights Advocate wey stand for dem ask for adjournment so dat e go study dia file first. So court adjourn Shakiro e case to March 10.

For now, Shakiro go remain for prison until court judge de mata, proof e guilty send e for prison wit fine or not and release e.

De charge for court na homosexuality, indecency and no identity card.

Tori na say deh catch Shakiro and e kombi weh deh di kiss. Shakiro bi dress laik woman.

One group, Humanity First CameroonPlus, don start online campaign, 'Free Shakiro The Trans.' Deh copy dis message for national human rights commission, ministry of justice, president Paul Biya, African Union, UN and US State department.

Also. de group di ask for help, for get legal support and chop. Deh lock Shakiro wit about 30 oda men for one small cell de group complain.

Wetin fit happun to Shakiro next?

Cameroon law di punish pesin weh e bi guilty of homosexuality for 6 months to 5 five years in prison with fine of fcfa 20 ,000 to 200,000 fcfa.

No bi de first taim dis kana case dey Cameroon and famous lawyer, Alice Kom don always defend LGBTQ rights.

Who bi Shakiro?

Shakiro e real names na Njeukam Loic Mildred, and de kombi (Patricia) na Mouthe Roland.

Shakiro di dress laik woman and for e page e don tok say e di feel laik woman not man.

Shakiro di live for Douala and e bi popular more dan oda cross dressers for Cameroon.

How pipo react?

Plenti reactions full for social media. One of dem na from Bandi Kiki, UK based Cameroonian LGBTQ right defender, weh e condemn de arrest , say make dem free Shakiro.

De arrest na de tok of de town, some pipo di condemn de arrest.