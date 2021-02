Port Harcourt Sextuplet mother Joyce Akhimien open up on her experience

After seven years of waiting, 39 year old Joyce Akhimien and her husband, DSP Bright Akhimien from Ekpoma, Esan West local goment of Edo State, born six pikins, alais sextuplet: four boys and two girls on 12 January, 2021 for Port Harcourt.

Joyce Akhimien wey be housewife say, she no expect say she go born six pikins at once,as di doctor tell her sto prepare for multiple babies.

So na for di point of delivery as di nurses and doctor dey count di pikins as dem dey bring dem out, naim dem know say na six pikins dey.

Producer: Karina Igonikan