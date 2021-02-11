Gorilla glue: Dr Michael Obeng don comot di gorilla glue from Tessica Brown hair - See how di surgery go

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Dr Michael Obeng, one Ghanaian-American and di director of MiKO Plastic Surgery wey offer to help Tessica Brown di woman wey use gorilla glue take gel her hair don finally comot di glue.

Di surgeon reach out to Brown afta her tori made national headlines, and he dey give her treatment wey go normally cost $12,000 free of charge.

Dr Obeng say "di surgery dey successful and Tessica dey fine. Di hair crew don begin work on her hair."

40 year old Tessica Brown wey trend sake of say she use Gorilla Glue gel her hair and no fit wash am comot even afta one month don receive her first treatment from di Los Angeles plastic surgeon.

Ms Brown wey come from Violet, Louisiana, bin fly go Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet Ghana-American plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng for her first treatment procedure.

She bin say make pipo pray for "Travelling Grace" for her, as she begin her treatment wey dey expected to last for three days.

As she comot di hospital, dem wrap her hair wit white sheet as dem carry her inside one tinted vehicle make pipo for no see her.

Before now, Ms Brown bin share her story for TikTok say she suffer from serious headaches and how she don try to comot di spray glue.

She tell tori pipo say she regret say she do di video, as di reason she do am na just to ask for help and advice on how she go take remove di adhesive spray she take gel her hair.

Di mama of five pikin wey dey receive celebrity attention say she no mean to go viral wit her problem.

"I no mean to carry dis mata enta social media. Di only reason I carry am go social media na because I no know wetin I fit do again." I know say somebody out there go tell me something. I no reason am for one second wen I wake di following morning say di video go don blow everywhere." Tessica tok.

A week afta spraying her hair wit Gorilla Glue, Ms Tessica say she realise say problem dey. Afta she use olive, tea tree and other oils to remove di spray and e no comot na wen she go social media to find help.

For her instagram, she post wen she go St. Bernard Parish Hospital in Chalmette, Louisiana, wia medical professionals bin try to remove di glue wit "little acetone packs."

Di owner of Tessica Little Angels Daycare wey also dey manage di Dazzling Divaz dance team, quickly become di target for jokes and unwanted attention and she say dis don affect her badly, say she wish she no post di video.

Wia dis foto come from, TESSICA BROWN/INSTAGRAM

Brown say she already don dey struggle wit her businesses sake of di coronavirus pandemic, and no need all dis wahala. Even her daughters also dey deal wit di unwanted media attention and dem dey read news about her on top internet.

She say wetin dey pain her pass na di "Gorilla Glue Girl" pipo dey call her.

Di GoFundMe page wey she open na to raise $1,500 wey she hope to take buy wigs as pipo tok say she go need am don pass over $16,000.

No be only negative comments and posts she dey receive, she don get plenty support from celebrities and pipo wey dey express dia mind to help, Beyoncé longtime hairstylist, Neal Farinah, don promise to dash her wig, while celebrities like Missy Elliott and Chance the Rapper don stand up for her.

Meanwhile, Gorilla Glue company wey get di product say madam Tessica use bin say na unique situation and di product she use "no be for hair as e dey considered permanent."