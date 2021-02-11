Obalende shooting: Lagos state popular area witness fight-fight on Thursday morning

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Di Nigeria Police Force Complaint Response Unit say DPOs and police officers don dey Obalende area of Lagos State, South West Nigeria to address di situation and to restore calm for di area.

Di police unit post dis one for Twitter afta in response to tweets say kasala burst for di area dis morning wey make many pipo fear and run for dia lives.

Tori bin burst for social media dis morning say Obalende no dey safe as armed men dey shoot gun and dey destroy property for di area.

One Twitter user @E-zrael Ani share video wey don go viral of how pipo dey run from di area.

Anoda user @Gidi_Traffic tweet say Agberos dey fight as usual for Obalende and police no dey do anything about am.

Wia dis foto come from, TWEET

Although e never clear wetin happun yet, plenty pipo for social media don dey react to di Obalende incident and dey allege say na members of di National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) dey fight.

Many residents don share videos and fotos of clashes for social media as dem say make pipo avoid di area.