Sheik Abduljabbar Kabara na radical Islam preacher for northern Nigeria wey dey under house arrest for one week now.

Lawyer wey dey represent di controversial Islamic cleric tell BBC how dem no allow Sheik Kabara see im doctor & children

Barrister Lawal Yaro say im client be neva see doctor and im children no dey go school.

Di lawyer say di reason why dem carry Kano state goment go court on Wednesday na sake of say wetin dey happun dey against di freedom of movement wey Nigerian constitution guarantee Sheik Abduljabbar.

"For a week now, dem allow pipo enter see am or allow am go see doctor or make doctor come see am wey dey wrong. E don already agree to suspend preaching then why dem dey keep am under house arrest."

"School dey in session and e get children of school age wey dey miss classes because of dis house arrest."

Barrister Lawal say dem bin want make court on Wednesday immediately lift di house arrest so dat di client go be free like everybody but court say make wait till on di 18th of February 2021 when dem go hear from di oda side as well.

"Di sheik and all im followers obey goment decision so dis house arrest dey wrong." Di lawyer conclude.

Na Thursday last week Kano goment announce preaching ban on di sheik wey many believe say im style dey out of line with wetin islam teach.

Many sheiks across northern Nigeria come out to commend Kano goment on di ban and some yan say e beta as dem stop am before e 'corrupt' di minds of many pipo.

Few days later Kano state urban development agency KNUPDA demolish place wey di sheik dey use as school for im students.