Nigeria [EndSARS protest] on February 13: "Federal Government no go allow any group to destroy cities" - Lai Mohammed

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria [EndSARS] protest on February 13 no be something wey Federal Government go tolerate.

Nigeria goment don cut serious warning give pipo wey dey plan to do fresh protest for Lagos to occupy di Lekki toll gate area for di state on Saturday February 13.

Dem say dem get intelligence informate say, some Nigerian activists don link up wit odas outside Nigeria, to destabilize di Kontri.

"We no go allow dis to happen". Na wetin Lai Mohammed wey be minister for Information and Culture tok as im address di matter of di planned protest for Lagos wey be di commercial center for Nigeria.

Tori be say early dis week some pipo begin ginger for social media say dem go occupy di Lekki toll gate area afta di state judicial panel wey dey investigate di shooting incident wey happun dia for October last year give di company wey dey manage di place green light to take control of di gate.

See wetin FG [Federal Government] tok about di planned protest for Lagos?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lai Mohammed na Nigeria information minister

Dem say peaceful protests na di constitutional rights of Nigerians, but violent protests dey against di law and di chances say di peaceful protest go dey hijacked dey very high.

Based on di intelligence informate wey dem get.

Di minister of information and Culture Lai Mohammed also say federal goment no go allow di kind violence wey bin happun across di kontri during EndSars protest last October.

"We no go allow any group to destroy cities or kill and maim innocent citizens, including security agents, under any guise".

"We dey strongly warn those wey dey plan to re-occupy Lekki Toll Gate on Saturday to desist.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, Some youths dey plan to do fresh protest for Lagos on Saturday February 13

Odas tins wey FG tok ontop di protest mata

Dem say don meet di EndSARS campaigners five-point demands wey be :

i) Immediate release of all arrested protesters.

ii) Justice for all di deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for dia families.

iii) Setting up an independent body to oversee di investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within 10 days.

iv) In line with di new Police Act, psychological evaluation and retraining (to be confirmed by independent body) of all disbanded SARS officers before dem redeploy dem.

v) And increase police salary so that dem dey compensated for protecting di lives and property of citizens.