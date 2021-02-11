Gorilla glue girl update: Ghanaian-born surgeon Dr Micheal Obeng profile - Tessica Brown 'gorilla glue for hair' doctor life story

Wia dis foto come from, Michael K. Obeng FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Dr Micheal Obeng

Dr Micheal Obeng, na di Ghanaian-American wey help Tessica Brown remove di gorilla glue from her hair.

Tessica Brown go viral wen she post Tiktok video onto say see nwee! for almost one month afta she try to wash di gorilla glue comot from her hair.

She reveal say she dey carry di same hair style for about one month, no be say she like am but because she change her usual Got2b Glued spray wit di industrial-strength glue wen her glue spray finish wey be bad idea.

She try eviritin wey she sabi to wash am comot e no work until Dr Michael Obeng reach out to her and promise to treat her free of charge.

Dr Obeng do di surgery for her hair to comot di gorilla glue. Tori be say di surgery take up to four hours and if to say she pay wit her money e for cost her about $12,500.

So who be dis Dr Micheal Obeng wey save di gorila glue girl? Dis na eviritin you need to know about dis Ghanaian-American doctor.

Dr Micheal Obeng Profile

Wia dis foto come from, InSTAGRAM

Place of Bate: Dem born Dr Obeng for di West African kontri of Ghana.

Professional skill: Obeng na certified plastic surgeon wey specialize in cosmetic/aesthetic plastic surgery and reconstructive surgery.

Location: Im dey live for Beverly Hills, California for United states of America.

Education: Na Harvard im do im training. For 2011 and 2014 Consumer Research Council of America name am among di top plastic surgeon.

Job: Currently e be staff for Cedars Sinai Hospital, and di former Chief of Plastic Surgery for St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Accolades: Dr. Obeng get plenty experience ontop plastic surgery mata. Na him be di founder of Miko Med Spa, wey dey for Beverly Hills.