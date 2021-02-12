Shell Petroleum Nigeria: Bille, Oghale communities for Niger Delta & Leigh Day lawyers fit sue SPDC inside UK court for pollution

Supreme Court for United Kingdom don rule say Bille, Oghale communities, di two polluted communities for Niger Delta region fit drag Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS) and dia Nigerian branch, Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria (SPDC) for English Courts to give dem compensations and for clean ups.

Dis dey come two weeks afta di Dutch Court of Appeal ruling against di RDS for case wey four Nigerian farmers and Milieudefensie (Friends of the Earth Netherlands) bring come wey say RDS dey responsible for di pollution for di region and make den improve dia pipeline network.

Di villagers wey be Ogale and Bille communities don dey complain say dem dey suffer from di oil pollution of Shell operations for Nigeria for years and e don even pollute dia drinking water.

But Shell dey tok say no be RDS dey legally responsible for wetin happun to di communities and dem no suppose hear di cases for England.

Supreme Court judgement on Bille, Oghale communities vs SPDC - Wetin e mean?

Wetin dis new ruling don do na say dem go fit hear di cases of dis two communities for English courts, sometin wey di communities don dey fight for di past five years. Dis na as dem claim say dem no go get di justice dem dey find for Nigeria.

Di Supreme Court say di way RDS arrange Shell Group make dem liable for any harm wey dia subsidiaries for dion cause for di Ogale and Bille communities.

Leigh Day partner Daniel Leader wey dey represent di communities tok say dis fit give real hope to di pipo of Ogale and Bille communities wey don dey ask Shell to clean up dia oil for years.