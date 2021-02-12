Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria [EndSARS protest]: Police mount heavy security for 'Lekki Toll Gate Admiralty Plaza' ahead of February 13 protest

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Police Command

Nigeria Police on Friday night go mount heavy security for 'Lekki Toll Gate Admiralty Plaza' ahead of February 13 protest wey protesters dey plan.

CSP Yinka Egbeyemi dey presently lead one team of police officers on show of force to Lekki Toll Gate (Admiralty Plaza) Obalende, Ikoyi, Jakande Roundabout, and oda areas inside Eti Osa Lagos Island.

Na part of efforts to stop crime plus ginger di morale of im officers for di areas, Lagos State Police Command tok.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Police Command

Meanwhile Lekki Concession Company [LCC] don beg Nigerians wey dey plan to protest go di Lekki Toll Gate inside Lagos tomorrow to reconsider dia decision.

Dis statement dey come afta some Nigerians wey dey vex wan carry protest go di toll gate tomorrow sake of di Lagos Judicial Panel latest decision to hand ova di toll gate back to LCC.

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Police Command

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Police Command

Di company say di Lekki Toll Gate Plaza don already dey destroy sake of di EndSARS protest wey happun October 20, 2020 and if Nigerians carry out anoda protest go dia again, e go bring sad memories plus cause more sadness to di families wey don already dey affected.

" We wish to use dis medium to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians from across di divide to reconsider di decision, wey get di potentials of repeating di disruptions we all don suffer and especially to bring sad memories to different families wey dey affected by di protest of October 2020."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigeria [EndSARS] protest on February 13 no be something wey Federal Government go tolerate.

Nigeria goment don cut serious warning give pipo wey dey plan to do fresh protest for Lagos to occupy di Lekki toll gate area for di state on Saturday February 13.

Dem say dem get intelligence informate say, some Nigerian activists don link up wit odas outside Nigeria, to destabilize di Kontri.

"We no go allow dis to happen". Na wetin Lai Mohammed wey be minister for Information and Culture tok as im address di matter of di planned protest for Lagos wey be di commercial center for Nigeria.