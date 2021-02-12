ICC Prosecutor: Nigerian Judge Morris Anyah dey among shortlisted candidates for Friday election

Wia dis foto come from, Law Office of Morris A. Anyah, LLCFACEBOOK

Member states of di International Criminal Court (ICC) go meet today for New York later today to elect a new prosecutor.

One Nigerian, Judge Morris Anyah dey among di nine candidates wey dey on di shortlist to replace Gambia Fatou Bensouda wey im tenure as Chief Prosecutor go end for June.

Bensouda don dey for di position of di ICC Chief Prosecutor since 2011- afta she replace Argentine lawyer Luis Moreno Ocampo. During her tenure, she secure more sentences like her predecessor - di latest na dat of di former Ugandan rebel commander Dominic Ongwen wey dis month dey found guilty of war crimes.

Di election

Di election go be by secret ballot but usually na consensus dey settle am. di Prosecutor go dey elected for a nine-year term and no go fit dey re-elected. All 123 member states dey qualified to vote for di 3rd prosecutor of di court. (33 out of di 123 na from Africa). Dem delay di process because of protest say na only four candidates dem first put on di list, now e don be 9.

Judge Morris Anyah - Nigerian, currently dey work as Administrative Law Judge for Illinois, USA. He previously work as trial and appeals counsel Anyah and don argue for di prosecution in some of di most important genocide cases on appeal before international tribunals, including those against former Rwandan prime minister Jean Kambanda, and Jean-Paul Akayesu.

Between 2007 and 2012, Anyah serve as co-defence counsel to former Liberian president Charles Taylor before di Special Court for Sierra Leone (SCSL).

Anyah dey appointed in August 2011 by Pre-Trial Chamber II of di ICC to serve as Common Legal Representative to 233 Kenyan victims before di ICC and e cross-examine di en Deputy Prime Minister of Kenya (now President of Kenya), President Uhuru Kenyatta, during di Confirmation of di Charges Hearing.