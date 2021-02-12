Eugene Arhin biography: Ghana president communication director speak about im 'divorce' - See what you need to know about him

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/@Eugene Arhin

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo Communications Director, Eugene Arhin don clear air on top im divorce mata wey dey go round for social media.

Oga Arhin for im Facebook page para say im neva even see di divorce suit im wife file against am before di suit leak for social media.

Dis na afta tori begin fly upandan say Arhin wife, Gloria Arhin bin file for divorce for di Matrimonial Division of di High Court Accra on February 10.

Lawyers to oga Arhin say im go respond accordingly when e collect di suit.

Wetin Arhin tok about di divorce mata?

Di presidential aide aide tok say every marriage dey get im own challenges and im no go one drag e own for public sake of im children and for di dignity of im wife.

"In as much as many of di claims levelled against me dey baseless and no be true, especially wit respect to properties and physical abuse, I go hold my peace and deal wit di case for di Court of Law." He tok.

Who be Eugene Arhin?

Wia dis foto come from, EUGENE ARHIN/FACEBOOK

Eugene Arhin na Ghanaian politician. He be member of di New Patriotic Party and di current Director of communications to di President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Di 37 year old Arhin na alumnus of Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School, Legon, wia e acquire im secondary school education. E further im education for di Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with a Bachelor of Science degree in Materials Engineering in 2006.

He work as a teaching assistant for im mandatory one year national service for de Department of Materials Engineering. He also work for de Danquah Institute, one think tank named after Dr. J. B. Danquah, as a research analyst.

For January 2017 he get appointment as di Director of Communications for di Flagstaff House by President Nana Akufo-Addo. Before im appointment in 2017, He serve as di press secretary to Nana Akufo-Addo for two years.

In January 2021, afta de re-election and investiture of Nana Akufo-Addo, de President reappoint am again to continue dey serve in that capacity.