'Gorilla Glue girl' Tessica Brown glue accident and oda times wey pipo glue 'tins' to dia head

Wia dis foto come from, Tessica Brown/BBC

Tessica Brown don finally comot di glue wey gum her hair afta about one month she battle with am.

40-year old Ms Brown wey come from Violet, Louisiana, bin fly go Los Angeles on Wednesday to meet Ghana-American plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng, for her treatment afta di Ghanaian-American and di director of MiKO Plastic Surgery offer to help her with di surgery to 'unglue' her hair wey go normally cost $12,000 free of charge.

Before den, Brown bin trend for social media afta she bin share her tori for TikTok of how she use Gorilla Glue instead of normal hair spray gel and she bin dey find solution, to comot am afta she wash-wash and e no gree comot.

Her tori bin trend, and as at Friday, 12, February 2021, she bin don raise more dan $21,000 dollars to help with surgery and hair.

Even as Brown tori catch di attention of millions, no be di first time dis kain tin dey happun.

See oda times e don happun.

Len Martin on Tessica Brown experience

For dis recent one, di man wey come form Louisiana bin say e wan prove say Tessica Brown incident no serious like dat.

Len Martin wey dey stay Louisiana for USA be wan prove say Tessica problem na small one.

For Instagram video, Len Martin use glue to press cup for im lips and e no come fit comot am until dem carry am go Emergency unit wia e describe wetin happun as 'painful peeling' before di cup leave im mouth.

Doctors tell am say e go take days before im lips go recover from di accident.

Man glue hat to im head

UK based Sean Mutargh for 2011 glue im hat to im head and e no gree comot

Sean bin get one fancy hat wey e bin wan use to celebrate Halloween and as di hat dey fall off from his head, e come decide to use glue to make tanda for one place.

BBC three bin follow Sean go accident and Emergency unit for hospital wia doctors cut off most of di hat and di rest wey gum im head comot afta dem soak am for 12 hour.

Man wey use glue as eye drop

Dis one happun for 2010 according to British Medical Journal.