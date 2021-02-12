Lori Iro video: Meaning of yoruba word 'lori iro' who start am and why e trend for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Evang Gbadamosi Ismail/TWITTER

'Lori Iro' one Yoruba word wey mean 'On top lies' for English Language na one of di new slangs for Nigeria.

Wetin bring about di new slang na one recent video wey go viral of one man wey list all di kain lies and scope pipo dey take deceive themselves for im sermon as e dey preach for one neighbourhood.

For di viral video, as e dey preach e go call something den chorus, 'Lori Iro'.

Di preacher name na Evangelist Gbadamosi Ismail but many pipo don nickname am "Lori Iro".

E tok ontop one social media page wey dey in im name say im no know say im preaching dat day, go trend for social media.

Di preaching wey be dey around valentine bin dey warn ladies especially dis season wey valentine dey approach say make dem careful of fake lovers as dem don plenty well-well now.

Evangelist Ismail enta Instagram tok say "I no ever imagine say dis kain day go come, wen all dis videos wey pipo dey take if I dey evangelize go one day become useful and popular."

He say many pipo dey take di videos to laugh, some to mock am, some to hear di message but im no mind anyhow pipo take receive di message. Wetin dey important na say make pipo hear di message.

Di evangelist say im dey grateful to God and to whoeva take di video wey make am blow.

Who be di funny preacher?

Di preacher name na Evangelist Gbadamosi Ismail.

According to one post for im Instagram account, @evangismail, he say im dey preach di gospel with everything e get and everyting im be.

Na afta e become popular, e open di Instagram and Twitter page.

Wetin make im style of outside evangelism dey unique for di video na say he dey mix im preaching wit humour, comedy, music and dance.

Plenty radio stations don dey invite am for interviews since e become pupular preacher.

He describe di interviews as new doors, wey he thank God for.

Reactions on social media

Since Lori iro break for internet, pipo don dey put am for most of dia conversation as if you tok anything wey no add up or sound like scope, dem go just add lori iro.

Wia dis foto come from, Tweets

Wia dis foto come from, TWEETS