Ghana Council of State election results update: ET Mensah go rep Greater Accra - Follow EC latest results here

Wia dis foto come from, @ECGhanaOfficial Wetin we call dis foto, lection commission for Ghana don declare Enoch Teye Mensah, Council of State Member for di Greater Accra Region

Ghana Council of State election results for regional representatives wey go join President Nana Akufo-Addo appointees don begin come out, according to Electoral Commission [EC].

Ghana EC don declare Enoch Teye Mensah, wey be former Mayor of Greater Accra Region as di Council of State Member for di Greater Accra Region.

[Ghana Council of State election results] - Greater Accra rep

Na George Kwame Amoah, Greater Accra Regional Director of Electoral Commission, declare am winner.

ET Mensah na candidate of di main oppositino National Democratic Congress [NDC] wey contest against President Akufo-Addo New Patriotic Party [NPP] candidate.

Di election office organise council of state elections nationwide to elect members on Friday 12 February, 2021 for different regions for di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, NDC TV Wetin we call dis foto, ET Mensah wey be John Mahama party man win di Council of State election to rep Greater Accra Region.

[Ghana Council of State] - Which power dem get?

For Ghana di council of state na small group of important citizens wey dey advise di President on national issues. according to 1992 constitution for di kontri.

Dis election dey come few weeks afta di kontri December 7 general election wey elect President Nana Akufo Addo for office for second term.

Wia dis foto come from, Jubilee House

[Ghana Council of State] - Membership

Di Council of State go include one former Chief Justice of Ghana, a former Chief of Defence Staff and a former Inspector General of Police and di President of di National House of Chiefs. Each region of Ghana also get elected representative.

Di President of Ghana go also appoints eleven members. Di members go stay for office until di term of office of di president end.

How Ghana council of state members dey work

Di Council of State dey play major role to play for di governance of di kontri.

According to di 1992 constitution for di kontri. (Chapter 9, Article 89) dia work na to "counsel di President in di performance of im duties"