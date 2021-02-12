Valentine's Day: Dating sites [Tinder, Trueflutter] apps to find 'love' or val date on February 14 if you dey single

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Dating apps na one way to help young pipo meet someone and find date if you be single and searching.

With just few days to Valentine checkout some Dating apps and help yourself if you neva get Val date yet.

Tinder

Tinder, na one of di dating apps wey fit help you meet pipo. Users dey use left or right swipes to 'like' or 'dislike' photos of oda users wey dem go like match wit.

How to sign up for Tinder?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Follow these steps:

Download di Tinder mobile app for your Android or iOS device

Na free. But e get some features wey you need to pay to use

You fit also login in wit Facebook, but Tinder no go post to your Facebook

Grant access to your device location

How to find pipo for Tinder

Once you download and join Tinder, follow these steps

Upload your photo for di profile screen to set up your profile

Tap di fire icon for di top of di screen to see feed of individuals, you fit swipe left or right

Swiping left mean say you know dey interested while right mean say you dey interested

To know more about di pesin, tap for dia profile photo

Chatting on Tinder only dey available between two users wey don swipe right for each oda photos wey dey matched.

Trueflutter

Dis na anoda matchmaking app e dey available to download for Android and IOS device DEM.

Once you download and join set up your profile and you dey good to go.

Di trueflutter app get audio bios dis one go help you hear wetin di pesin wey you dey try connect wit dey sound like even before you connect wit dem.