Nigeria [EndSARS protest] on February 13 update: Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Plaza operators reply protesters afta 'Federal Government' warning

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@DJSwitch_ Wetin we call dis foto, DJ Switch for protest ground during di October 2020 EndSARS protest for Lekki Toll Gate Plaza inside Lagos.

Lekki Concession Company [LCC] don beg Nigerians wey dey plan to protest go di Lekki Toll Gate inside Lagos tomorrow to reconsider dia decision.

Dis statement dey come afta some Nigerians wey dey vex wan carry protest go di toll gate tomorrow sake of di Lagos Judicial Panel latest decision to hand ova di toll gate back to LCC.

Di company say di tLekki Toll Gate Plaza don already dey destroy sake of di EndSARS protest wey happun October 20, 2020 and if Nigerians carry out anoda protest go dia again, e go bring sad memories plus cause more sadness to di families wey don already dey affected.

" We wish to use dis medium to appeal to well-meaning Nigerians from across di divide to reconsider di decision, wey get di potentials of repeating di disruptions we all don suffer and especially to bring sad memories to different families wey dey affected by di protest of October 2020."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Lekki -Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Gate for Lagos Island also damage as a result of di 20 October, 2020 protest wey authorities still dey investigate.

Lekki Concession Company [LCC] say just like many Nigerians, dem too dey affected by di violence wey happun for di Lekki Toll Gate.

"E also dey important to re-state and put for record say, just like oda business for Lekki area, LCC na also victim of di events, as property wey reach plenty billions of naira na im scata during di protest. LCC no get anytin to do with di protest against police brutality, wey be wetin make di youths dey para. As organization, we dey unlucky to be victim to dis event."

LCC say Lagos goment handover give dem di work to build, operate and maintain di Eti -Osa Lekki Toll Road under 30 years concession. Na di first successful PPP intervention for road infrastructure inside Nigeria.

Di company add say dem get over 500 direct staff wey dey dia employment and many more indirect staff, and if LCC no go back to full operations within di shortest possible time, e go result to loss of jobs for thousands of Nigerians wey dey work for dem.

Di Lekki Concession Company also say na lie for di rumour wey spread say LCC prevent protesting Nigerian youths from occupying dia plaza.

Nigeria [EndSARS] protest on February 13 no be something wey Federal Government go tolerate.

Nigeria goment don cut serious warning give pipo wey dey plan to do fresh protest for Lagos to occupy di Lekki toll gate area for di state on Saturday February 13.

Dem say dem get intelligence informate say, some Nigerian activists don link up wit odas outside Nigeria, to destabilize di Kontri.

"We no go allow dis to happen". Na wetin Lai Mohammed wey be minister for Information and Culture tok as im address di matter of di planned protest for Lagos wey be di commercial center for Nigeria.

Tori be say early dis week some pipo begin ginger for social media say dem go occupy di Lekki toll gate area afta di state judicial panel wey dey investigate di shooting incident wey happun dia for October last year give di company wey dey manage di place green light to take control of di gate.

Wetin we call dis foto, Venue for di Judicial Panel na: Lagos Court of Arbitration. 1A, Remi Olowude Street, 2nd Roundabout, Lekki - Epe Expressway, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

[Lekki Concession Company] Wetin happun for di Panel hearing on 6 February ontop Lagos Lekki toll gate plaza mata?

Justice Okuwobi wey bin di chairman of di panel sit with four oda members of di panel to listened to arguments for and against di application wey lawyer to LCC Ltd, Demola Seriki bring come for di re-opening of dia facility.

Dis na di number 4th time di Lekki Concession Company [LCC] dey make dis application for reopening of di toll gate.

LCC lawyer argue and ask di panel to allow di company take possession of di toll gate plaza for di purpose of torch-lighting di damages so dat dem go fit make insurance claims wey di company need to fit repairs di toll gate and e say dis go last about two months.

Di oda four members wey sit with Justice Okuwobi to hear LCC application na; Segun Awosanya (AKA Segalink), Oluwatoyin Odusanya (wey be Director, Citizen's Right), DIG Taiwo Lakanu ( wey dey represent di police) and Lucas Koyejo (from di National Human Rights Commission).

Immediately afta di panel rule in favour of LCC, one Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa waka enta di room with di oda three members of di panel, Patience Udoh (wey dey represent civil society), Rinuola Oduola and Temitope Majekodunmi (wey dey represent di youths).

And dey all say dem no dey in support of LCC to re-take ova and reopening di Lekki toll plaza.

Lagos Lekki toll gate plaza EndSARS shootings on 20 October, 2020 - Background

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Dis panel hearing dey come as some states for Nigeria record violence and looting of public and private business afta di Lekki toll gate incident for Lagos wia army shoot unarmed #EndSARS protesters.

Dis investigative body wey dem set up na to look into reports of abuse by former Special Anti-Robbery Squad aka SARS. Di police unit dey face accuse of plenty human rights violations.

Di Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of police brutality and other related matters begin public hearing on Tuesday 27 October, 2020.

Di initial plan for di wey dem set up na to investigate historical abuse by SARS. But Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, announce on Friday say dem expand to include 20 October, 2020 shooting.

Members of di panel include Segun Awosanya, Lucas Koyejo, Esq, Taiwo Lanu, wey be retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Patience Udoh, Doris Okuwobi wey be retired justice of Nigerian judiciary, Ebun Adegboruwa, SAN, Oduala Balatito Olorunrinu, Majekodunmi Temitope Oluwaseun and Oluwatoyin Odusanya.