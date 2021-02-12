Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria: Rinu Oduala, EndSARS protest activist don pull out of Lagos Judicial Panel wit 'no hope for justice'

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Rinu

Rinuola Oduala, one of di youth representatives for di Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for victims of police brutality don wash her hand comot from di panel.

Rinu post for her twitter handle say she dey comot hand from di panel sake of say she no see di kind justice she dey hope for.

" I dey step down from di Lagos Judicial Panel as e now dey obvious say di goment dey only out to use us for performative actions."

22 years old Rinu decision dey come as some Nigerians wey dey vex dey plan to protest go di Lekki Toll Gate inside Lagos tomorrow afta di Lagos Judicial Panel take decision to give back di toll gate to di owners, Lekki Concession Company [LCC].

Wia dis foto come from, Rinu Oduala Wetin we call dis foto, Rinu Oduala is on the panel of a judicial inquiry in Lagos looking into police abuse

"We must not forget di purpose of dis panel: to address injustice and create accountability for di SARS brutality and for di terrible events on 20th October 2020." Rinu tok

"Wen calls for justice dey covered by commercial concerns and vested interests, dis go make pipo dey question di legitimacy and integrity of di entire affair and di impartiality of di proceedings. Without a final panel report or actionable steps, we are returning to the status quo.

"My stand on di reopening on di toll gate is clear; di state goment and di private organisation operating di toll neva dey cleared of collusion with elements allegedly deployed by di federal goment to target citizens on home soil during a time of peace, without provocation."