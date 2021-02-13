Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria [EndSARS protest]: How Nigerians dey react to police show of force

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos State Police Command

Pictures of heavily armed Policemen for Lekki tollgate, Lagos don make Nigerians begin ask "wetin dey happun"?

On Friday 12 January, images of policemen wey land one of di venue of di 2020 #EndSARS protest wey call for an end to police brutality for Nigeria begin circulate for social media.

Dis na afta some Nigerians don begin ginger anoda round of protests afta one Lagos panel wey di state goment set up give greenlight for di tollgate wey witness shootings on 20 October, 2020 to reopen.

For dis pipo, dem believe say "e too early to reopen di tollgate wen pipo wey allegedly suffer gunshot wounds or die never get justice.

So Nigeria Police on Friday night go mount heavy security for di 'Lekki Toll Gate Admiralty Plaza' ahead of protest wey protesters dey plan.

CSP Yinka Egbeyemi na im lead one team of police officers on show of force to di tollgate and oda areas inside Eti Osa Lagos Island.

"Na part of efforts to stop crime plus ginger di morale of im officers for di areas", Lagos State Police Command tok.

'Our government dey fear us'