Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria [EndSARS protest]: Police arrest Mr Macaroni, odas wey come 'observe' Lekki tollgate protest

Wia dis foto come from, Debo Macaron/ BBC

Popular Nigerian comedian and content creator, Debo Macaroni and oda Nigerians wey bin dey "pass" Lekki tollgate, venue of planned protest by protesters.

One of di pipo wey police arrest, Damilare Adenola wey police arrest tell BBC Pidgin say im bin come di tollgate to "observe wetin dey happun for di area.

Despite im plea of being "a Nigerian wit rights to go anywhere im feel like," police still throw am inside dia van alongside oda pipo wey dem bin don arrest.

Wetin we call dis foto, Damilare Adenola inside police van

Di comedian bin go live for Instagram to tell "di world how police dey abuse human rights for Nigeria."

During di live, Macaroni tok about how im bin dey go about im normal business before e come decide to go di protest venue to "see tins for himself".

Wetin we call dis foto, Macaroni bin do instagram live inside police van afta dem arrest am

Minutes afta e go live from inside di van, policemen enta di vehicle come collect di phone from e hand.

Why dem arrest pipo for di tollgate

Tori be say groups bin dey plan to occupy Lekki tollgate wit demonstrations wey go use hash tags like: [#OcuppyLekkitollgate] [#DefendLagos] and [#DemNoBornDemWell] to protest authorities decision to return di toll plaza back to di company wey dey operate am.

Some Nigerians feel say e no dey right for goment to reopen di tollgate wey be di scene of di 20 October, 2020 incident wia protesters allegedly suffer injuries due to gunshots.

Before February 13, Nigeria goment and police bin don tok say dem no go tolerate any form of #EndSARS protest again for Lagos or any part of di kontri.