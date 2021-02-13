Valentine’s Day: Films and series to watch to take jolly February 14

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Weda you be single or dey booed up, valentine na period wey many pipo around di world dey look fprward to with dread or happiness.

Since coronavirus still dey ground, e dey advisable say make you stay for house.

To help your stay for house to bam wella dis period, plenti films dey for tv or internet or even cinema sef wey fit ginger you.

Check out some of di top picks

Namaste Wahala

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ruslaanmumtaz

Dis film show di cultural gbas-gbos between India and Nigeria as two young pipo find love and bin wan make am official.

E dey show on Netflix from Valentine day

Fine Wine

Dis movie wey feature Richard Moe Damijo dey showcase di love tori between one old man and young girl even as dem dey deal with society side eye and di young man wey follow like di lady.

Still Falling

Sharon Ooja shine for dis movie as boss wey don make am wen she meet her University boyfriend wey bin make am drink im blood.

Na love tori about forgiveness for relationships.

2 weeks in Lagos

Mawuli Gavor find imself for serious gbege for dis feem wia e dey fight to stay with di pesin wey im love, instead of di pesin wey im parents pick make e marry.

The Big Day

Dis one na docuseries wey follow di live of six Indian couple as dem dey plan to marry.

Na content for Netflix wey you fit watch for long time, na for pipo wey marriage dey sweet you for bodi.

Malcom & Marie

Wia dis foto come from, Netflix

Dis Netflix film wey show only Zendaya and John David Washington, show say relationship no be all black and white and e get wahala, di theme dey ironic as di full film na for black and white.

Love, weddings and other disasters

Dis American feem wey dey for Nigerian cinemas show di lives of four pipo including one blind woman as dem dey find love.

Hello Me

Dis na Korean drama about finding yourself so you go fit find love. Di main character na 30 year old woman wey want husband but no get courage to find love until she meet her17 years old self.

Dis Korean drama dey for Netflix and na SBS make am.

Firefly girls

Dis na di tori of two women for dia 40s and how dem don be best friends since dem be teenagers.