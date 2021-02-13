Lekki Toll Gate Lagos Nigeria [EndSARS protest]: Falz, Amnesty International, Charly boy and odas react to Lekki tollgate arrest

Wia dis foto come from, @Falz and @areafada1

Popular Nigeria artist, Folarin Falana AKA Falz and Amnesty International don condemn di arrest wey take place for Lekki Toll gate on Saturday February 13.

Dis na afta security operative bin arrest some pipo wey dem suspect to be End SARS protesters were arrested for di toll gate as dem dey plan to kick against di reopening and possession of di plaza by LCC

Falz reaction to[Lekki Toll Gate February 13 protest]

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Falz

Falz condemn di arrest of comedian Mr. Macaroni, and odas wey happun today for Lekki Toll gate on Saturday February 13.

Falz ask Nigerian authorities to name di crime wey dis pipo commit and add say im don dey tired to dey cope and manage with wetin dey happun inside di kontri.

"What is dis shameful behaviour?...Citizens dey do peacefully protest and you dey arrest dem. How dis kain behaviour suppose help solve di problems wey dem don already caused?!"

"Di Nigerian goment dey basically tok say dem no want peace oh.

"Dem dey use dis threat of force and violence because dem expect say we go naturally fear for our lives, but di life we dey live no kuku get meaning before."

Falz also request for pipo to send di names of those wey police arrest for lawyers to help secure dia relase.

"Urgent: If you get di names of any of di pesin wey dem arrest for di at di Lekkitollgate please reach out to me urgently. 4 lawyers presently dey on dia way to di places wey dem dey detained.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Amnesty International reaction to [Lekki Toll Gate February 13 protest]

Amnesty International don also condemn di arrest owey take place today for Lekki toll gate and tell Nigerian authorities to stop intimidating peaceful protesters.

Amnesty International call on di goment to protect di right to peaceful protest inside di kontri.

"Today Amnesty International receive reports of di arrest of some protesters for di Lekki toll gate.

"We dey call on all Nigerian authorities to demonstrate commitment to protect di right to peaceful protest. Stop intimidating peaceful protesters."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Charly boy reaction to [Lekki Toll Gate February 13 protest]

Nigerian singer/songwriter, Charly boy don condemn di reopening of Lekki toll gate and insist say Nigerians get right to protest and nobody need to stop dem.

E tweet say; "One day one day, monkey go go market no return. Di world must know say NIGERIA don become killing ground. Say no to lekkitollgate reopening."

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Atiku Abubakar reaction to [Lekki Toll Gate February 13 protest]

Wia dis foto come from, @Atiku/Twitter

Nigeria former Vice president, Atiku Abubakar say na di responsibility of security agents to protect and secure di environment for citizens to protest peacefully.

"Na di security agents responsibility to provide secured conducive environment for citizens to protest peaceably in line with constitutional provisions and di African Charter on Human rights."

"Di 1999 Nigerian constitution, as amended (Section 40) guarantees di right of citizens to peaceful protest. Di courts don also affirm dat right. Anything contrary to dat no dey acceptable and stands condemned.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Shehu Sani reaction to [Lekki Toll Gate February 13 protest]

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Shehu Sani

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani say make Nigerian authorities protect di lives of End SARS protesters.

Oga Sani tweet dis one afta di arrest of popular comedian Mr. Macaroni and some odas for Lekki Toll gate

"Peaceful protest na fundamental right once enjoyed by those on di throne today. permit and Protect di protesters for di LekkiTollGateProtest."