Lekki Toll Gate latest: February 13 Lagos Nigeria EndSARS protest fotos

Some protesters don give up with dia demonstration against di handover of Lekki toll gate to di owners, Lekki Concession Company [LCC].

Upon di heavy presence of security personnel for Lekki Tollgate on Saturday, February 13, di protesters still continue dia demonstration against di reopening of Lekki Tollgate.

Dis protesters dey vex for di decision to resume operations for di tollgate while di Lagos State Judicial Panel neva conclude dia sitting to torching wetin happun for di tool gate on October 20, 2020 during di Endsars protest.

Police arrest some pesin wey dem suspect to be protesters including popular comedian Mr Macaroni.