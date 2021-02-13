Shasha market Ibadan: Oyo State Goment don close Shasha market indefinitely and put curfew sake of ethnic violence

Wetin we call dis foto, Oyo state govnor Seyi Makinde don order curfew for di area

Di Oyo State goment don order di sharpaly closing of Shasha market for Akinyele Local Goment Area of Ibadan.

Dis na sake of kata kata wey shele on Friday,

For statement wey di chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, drop, im sake dem set di curfew make law and order no dabaru for di area as denm also set for Shasha and di market area.

Di curfew time go be from 6pm to 7am.

Inside di statement, dem drag ear give warning to residents for di area say make dem run dia legal and legit business peacefully, as dem add say anyone wey chook hand for violence go smell pepper from di wrath of di law.

Wetin bin happen for [Shasha Ibadan]

On Friday, February 12 kasala bust for di popular Shasha Market, for Ibadan, Oyo state South West Nigeria afta youths from both di Hausa and Yoruba communities fight.

According to local tori pipo na misunderstanding start di mata and na so di two tribes com dey scata di area.

Authorities later deploy security go Shasha market but by dat time like 50 shops and plenti goods and property don spoil finish.