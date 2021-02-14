Happy Valentine's Day 2021: How Nigerian female celebrities slay for fans on Valentine day

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@ericanlewedim/@iyab /@official_mercyeke

Married couples, Lovers, Friends and families all ova di world dey celebrate, exchange gifts and show love to each today February 14 wey be Valentine day.

Red na di common colour wey pipo all ova di world dey use celebrate dis day and Nigerian female celebs no dey left out for di celebration.

Na so so slay mama as dem no come to play and na so dem post beautiful pictures of demsef for social media to wish dia fans Happy Valentine's Day.

Here be some photos of how Nigerian female celebs take slay with dia red dress and top-notch make up.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@iyaboojofespris Wetin we call dis foto, Actress, director, and producer. Iyabo Ojo post say 'na only one true happiness dey for di world-dis na to Love & be Loved'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@tolanibaj Wetin we call dis foto, Former Big brother season 5 lockdown housemate, Tolani Shobajo AKA Tolanibaj post for her valentine message to fans say message; 'Me, myself & win'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@tokemakinwa Wetin we call dis foto, Media personality, Toke Makinwa share photo for instagram and write say; 'Each day na Valentine's Day'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@official_mercyeke Wetin we call dis foto, Big brother season 4 winner, Mercy Eke which im fans happy Valentine day with photo of her wearing crown

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@iniedo Wetin we call dis foto, Actress Ini Edo post photo and write; 'Happy Valentine Day to all my brown sugar family... spread love and light'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@veezeebaybeh Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian actress and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Venita Akpofure wish her fans 'Happy Love Day to you and yours!'

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@realomosexy Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade wish her fans happy Valentine adn write say; "I'm Everywoman...It's all in."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@ericanlewedim Wetin we call dis foto, Former Big Brother Naija housemate,Ngozi Nlewedim AKA Erica post say; 'If you dey in love be happy, if you no dey in love be happy'