Third mainland bridge closure Lagos: Nigeria goment don do about turn for reopening of di [Third Mainland Bridge] on February 15

Di Federal Controller of Works in Lagos say road rehabilitation wey dem dey carry out no go stop di maintenance wey federal goment wan do on top third mainland bridge, therefore no need to extend di closure date.

Di Federal Goment of Nigeria don tok say dem no go fit reopen di Third Mainland Bridge on Monday, February 15 as dem bin don plan.

Na di Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, confam di tori and e tok say wetin cause am di EndSARS protest wey shele for October 2020.

Im bin first tok say dem go reopen di Third mainland bridge on February 15 afta e do inspection of construction work for major roads and bridges for Lagos State for January.

According to local tori, di Federal Controller of Works for Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, tok say dem go do one last closure of di bridge from February 19 to 21 before dem complete di construction work.

"For make we no create extra hardship for di pipo wey dey use di Third Mainland Bridge for dia daily hustle waka, the contractor not dey allowed to close di Third Mainland Bridge during di week, so dat dem go cast concrete.

"Lane markings for di completed section must be dey complete,''na so e follow tok.

"Di Federal Ministry of works and Housing dey regret di inconvenience we di extra days fit cause Lagosians,''.

Wetin be current situation of tins

Dem bin partially divert traffic make vehicles no pass parts of di bridge wia dem bin dey run constructions.

Betweeni Adeniji and Ebute Meta, wit different times wey dem go open di road so dat either traffic wey dey go island fit pass or dey go mainland fit pass.

Why dem bin first close di [Third Mainland Bridge]

Di partial closure of di third mainland bridge start on midnight Friday July 24 as dem wan run major maintenance work and di goment tok say di closure go last for six months.

Dis no be di first time wey di goment run dis kain package on di bridge sake of repair work. For recent time dem do am for 2018 and for 2019.

Goment also close di bridge do maintenance work for 2002 and 2012 according to Nigeria minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.