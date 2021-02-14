Shasha market Ibadan: Nigeria Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo tok say Shasha suppose represent unity

Wia dis foto come from, @ProfOsinbajo Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Vice Presido Prof Yemi Osinbajo

"Wen disagreement dey ground between pipo or one pesin commit criminal act against anoda pesin we gats make sure say we see am as e be - criminal - sometin wey dem go punish based on law. No be ethnic conflict."

Dis be di words of Nigeria Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo as tori pipo question am for Lagos on wetin dey happen for Shasha area of Oyo state.

Di VP bin dey visit di Jakande family on condolenc visit.

"I bin hear of di unfortunate kasala wey bust and di loss of lives for di Shasha market dis days wey pass.

Shasha market na "melting pot" for traders wey dey bring foodstuff from di North to di Southwest for decades. For many years, traders from di North dey run business wit dia brothers from di Southwest and dem dey live in peace and even inter-marry.

Shasha is a place of unity".

Professor Osinbajo follow tok about security for di kontri and di role of security agencies.

E tok say evri Nigerian get di constitutional right to live, work and enjoy dia lives wit safety, peace under di law.

"Na di duty of goment through di police and oda law enforcement agencies to arrest and prosecute any pesin wey commit crime against a citizen of dis nation. Na di role of di citizen to help di police find di criminals.

E tok say make pipo no take di law into dia hands, because if dem do like dat dem go dey support bad tin and breakdown of law and order and e tok say if dis one happen na so evribodi go dey at risk.

E follow troway twale give di govnor for di sharpaly way im handle di mata plus how security agencies quickly respond.

Wetin bin happen for [Shasha Ibadan]

On Friday, February 12 kasala bust for di popular Shasha Market, for Ibadan, Oyo state South West Nigeria afta youths from both di Hausa and Yoruba communities fight.

According to local tori pipo na misunderstanding start di mata and na so di two tribes com dey scata di area.

Authorities later deploy security go Shasha market but by dat time like 50 shops and plenti goods and property don spoil finish.